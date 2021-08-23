Mayor Tory to visit Scarborough mosque vandalized over weekend

Toronto’s mayor is set to visit a city mosque that was vandalized over the weekend.

John Tory will attend Baitul Jannah Islamic Centre on Monday evening to support the Muslim community in the Scarborough area in east Toronto.

Very angry about the latest vandalism at the Baitul Jannah Islamic Centre on Kingston Road in Scarborough. This kind of Islamophobic behaviour has no place in Toronto. Please help police bring those responsible to justice. — John Tory (@JohnTory) August 23, 2021

Police say it’s believed someone broke into the mosque Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Police reported that items stolen from the mosque include a donation box and a digital video recording system.

Investigators say there is no evidence to suggest that what happened was hate-motivated, but the force’s hate crimes unit has been notified out of caution.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau also condemned the act, saying, “I am deeply disturbed by the vandalism targeting the Baitul Jannah Islamic Center in Toronto. Islamophobia has no place in Canada and we will continue to take action to make our communities feel safe.”

Police say they’re aware of previous incidents at the same location, including break and enters in March, April and June 2019.

An individual was charged concerning those earlier break-ins. Police say it’s too soon to say whether those are linked to the most recent report.