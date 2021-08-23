Pfizer signs deal to buy Trillium Therapeutics for US$2.26 billion

Acquisition follows Pfizer's US$25 million investment in Trillium in September 2020

Trillium is developing treatments to enhance the ability of a patient's immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells

TORONTO — Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has signed a deal to be bought by Pfizer Inc. in an agreement valued at US$2.26 billion.

Under the plan, Pfizer will pay US$18.50 per share in cash for the Mississauga, Ont.–based biotechnology company.

Trillium's share price has tripled in pre-market trading. — mike eppel (@eppman) August 23, 2021

The acquisition follows Pfizer’s US$25 million investment in Trillium in September 2020.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by a two-thirds majority vote by Trillium shareholders.

Trillium shares were up US$11.48 at US$17.57 in trading on the Nasdaq market, while they were up C$14.60 at C$22.41 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

