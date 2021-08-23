Loading articles...

Pfizer signs deal to buy Trillium Therapeutics for US$2.26 billion

Last Updated Aug 23, 2021 at 11:43 am EDT

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, the Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in New York. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
TORONTO — Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has signed a deal to be bought by Pfizer Inc. in an agreement valued at US$2.26 billion.

Under the plan, Pfizer will pay US$18.50 per share in cash for the Mississauga, Ont.–based biotechnology company.

Trillium is developing treatments to enhance the ability of a patient’s immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells.

The acquisition follows Pfizer’s US$25 million investment in Trillium in September 2020.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by a two-thirds majority vote by Trillium shareholders.

Trillium shares were up US$11.48 at US$17.57 in trading on the Nasdaq market, while they were up C$14.60 at C$22.41 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRIL)

