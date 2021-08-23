Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Pfizer signs deal to buy Trillium Therapeutics for US$2.26 billion
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 23, 2021 7:57 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 23, 2021 at 11:43 am EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, the Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in New York. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Summary
Under the plan, Pfizer will pay US$18.50 per share in cash for Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Trillium is developing treatments to enhance the ability of a patient's immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells
Acquisition follows Pfizer's US$25 million investment in Trillium in September 2020
TORONTO — Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has signed a deal to be bought by Pfizer Inc. in an agreement valued at US$2.26 billion.
Under the plan, Pfizer will pay US$18.50 per share in cash for the Mississauga, Ont.–based biotechnology company.
Trillium is developing treatments to enhance the ability of a patient’s immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells.
Pfizer announces a deal to buy Trillium Therapeutics for $2.26 billion U.S. The cancer drug company which has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Mississauga. Trillium's share price has tripled in pre-market trading.