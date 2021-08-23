Ontario education group wants COVID-19 vaccination for eligible students

TORONTO – An education advocacy group has asked Ontario to add COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of immunizations required to attend school in the province.

Annie Kidder, executive director of People for Education, wrote to Education Minister Stephen Lecce with the request on Sunday.

She said that it’s “vital” to require COVID-19 shots for eligible students as fewer than 70 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, with school set to begin in two weeks.

“Families and staff need greater assurance that everything is being done to ensure their schools are safe,” Kidder wrote.

Her letter suggested that COVID-19 be added to the list of diseases under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, which covers other conditions including polio, measles, mumps and whooping cough.

She said her organization also agrees with demands to make COVID-19 shots mandatory for school staff, and calls for provincial proof-of-vaccination certificates.

Those changes, Kidder wrote, will help current COVID-19 case management protocols — which differ based on vaccination status – run smoothly.

The province has said the Education Ministry is finalizing a COVID-19 vaccination plan for school staff that will require unvaccinated people to get regularly tested for the virus.

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health for Ontario, said the province was reviewing possibilities for a student immunization policy, looking at the Immunization of School Pupils Act, which allows exemptions to vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

“I think it’s prudent to include that in the suite of policies that the immunization status of children be reported to their local public health agencies,” he said, adding that it would help plan for and manage COVID-19 outbreaks in school settings.

On Monday, New York officials announced that all public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, ramping up pandemic protections as the nation’s largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.

New York City previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus. The new policy marks the first no-option vaccination mandate for a broad group of city workers in the nation’s most populous city, though Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that coaches and students in football, basketball and other “high-risk” sports would have to get inoculated before play begins.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure that everyone is safe and that we push back delta [variant],” de Blasio said. Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter called the policy “another layer of protection for our kids” including her own 11th-grader.

Ontario children born later than 2009 currently are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

The province says 72 per cent of eligible youth have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59 per cent have had both shots.