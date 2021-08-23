Loading articles...

Ontario reports 639 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Last Updated Aug 23, 2021 at 11:42 am EDT

Ontario is reporting 639 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with no additional deaths. There were 722 cases reported on Sunday.

The province tested 19,866 people in the last 24 hour period, with a positivity rate of 2.8 per cent.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said 515 of the new cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 124 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

One hundred and fifty two people are currently battling the virus in ICU, with 82 of them on ventilators.

The vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions is not updated on Sundays and Mondays.

The province says 82 per cent of all Ontarians aged 12 and up have now had at least one COVID-19 shot, with 75 per cent full vaccinated.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
UPDATE: #NBDVP approaching York Mills cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat and humidity will stay with us for a couple of more days 🥵Highs drop slightly below 30°C…
Latest Weather
Read more