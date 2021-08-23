Ontario reports 639 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Ontario is reporting 639 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with no additional deaths. There were 722 cases reported on Sunday.

The province tested 19,866 people in the last 24 hour period, with a positivity rate of 2.8 per cent.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said 515 of the new cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 124 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

One hundred and fifty two people are currently battling the virus in ICU, with 82 of them on ventilators.

The vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions is not updated on Sundays and Mondays.

The province says 82 per cent of all Ontarians aged 12 and up have now had at least one COVID-19 shot, with 75 per cent full vaccinated.