Ontario investing $169M to keep pay increase for PSWs until Oct. 31

A temporary wage increase for personal support workers in Ontario has been extended until October 31.

The province says it is dedicating $169-million dollars to push the pay bump until the end of October. The $3 pay increase has been in effect since last October.

Officials say it will help Ontario be prepared for any scenario as the pandemic continues into the fall.

Premier Doug Ford last month committed to maintaining the change, but did not give further details or say for how long.

The province says some 158,000 workers are eligible for a pay boost under the program.