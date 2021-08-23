Loading articles...

Ontario investing $169M to keep pay increase for PSWs until Oct. 31

Martima, a personal support worker, cleans an apartment in Toronto, on April 17 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A temporary wage increase for personal support workers in Ontario has been extended until October 31.

The province says it is dedicating $169-million dollars to push the pay bump until the end of October. The $3 pay increase has been in effect since last October.

Officials say it will help Ontario be prepared for any scenario as the pandemic continues into the fall.

Premier Doug Ford last month committed to maintaining the change, but did not give further details or say for how long.

The province says some 158,000 workers are eligible for a pay boost under the program.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
UPDATE: #NBDVP approaching York Mills cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat and humidity will stay with us for a couple of more days 🥵Highs drop slightly below 30°C…
Latest Weather
Read more