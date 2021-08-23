Loading articles...

2 people injured following shooting near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street

Last Updated Aug 23, 2021 at 11:10 pm EDT

Police investigate a shooting in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area on Aug. 23, 2021. (CHRIS LANGENZARDE/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police say two people have been injured following a shooting in a North York neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police said they were called at around 10:05 p.m. to the Wilson Avenue and Jane Street area for a report of a shooting.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One person with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to the hospital.

A second shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Both shooting victims are in their 30s, police added.

No other information has been released by investigators at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

