Loading articles...

Toronto could see record high temps Monday as heat and humidity continue

People play in a wading pool in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS (CP FILE/Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

It’ll be another day of blasting the air conditioning and looking for shade outdoors as a heat warning remains in effect for Toronto.

And the city could break a temperature record on Monday as the mercury climbs.

“We didn’t quite have a record high yesterday but watch for that today,” 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor explained.

“The high is 31 C. A record 31.7 C actually set last year and then again in 1949, so we could break the record high for today.”

With the humidity it will feel closer to 38 C across the city.

The heat and humidity is expected to stick around until at least Thursday when there’s a higher chance of wet weather, which should break the humidity.

By Friday temperatures should be closer to seasonal, with a high expected of only 22 C.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Ramp from EB/WB Eglinton to #WB403 blocked due to a vehicle rollover.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat and humidity will stay with us for a couple of more days 🥵Highs drop slightly below 30°C…
Latest Weather
Read more