Toronto could see record high temps Monday as heat and humidity continue
by news staff
Posted Aug 23, 2021 6:04 am EDT
People play in a wading pool in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
(CP FILE/Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)
It’ll be another day of blasting the air conditioning and looking for shade outdoors as a heat warning remains in effect for Toronto.
And the city could break a temperature record on Monday as the mercury climbs.
“We didn’t quite have a record high yesterday but watch for that today,” 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor explained.
“The high is 31 C. A record 31.7 C actually set last year and then again in 1949, so we could break the record high for today.”
With the humidity it will feel closer to 38 C across the city.
The heat and humidity is expected to stick around until at least Thursday when there’s a higher chance of wet weather, which should break the humidity.
By Friday temperatures should be closer to seasonal, with a high expected of only 22 C.
