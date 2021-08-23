Toronto could see record high temps Monday as heat and humidity continue

It’ll be another day of blasting the air conditioning and looking for shade outdoors as a heat warning remains in effect for Toronto.

And the city could break a temperature record on Monday as the mercury climbs.

“We didn’t quite have a record high yesterday but watch for that today,” 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor explained.

“The high is 31 C. A record 31.7 C actually set last year and then again in 1949, so we could break the record high for today.”

With the humidity it will feel closer to 38 C across the city.

The heat and humidity is expected to stick around until at least Thursday when there’s a higher chance of wet weather, which should break the humidity.

By Friday temperatures should be closer to seasonal, with a high expected of only 22 C.