24 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Hamilton nightclub

Hamilton Public Health confirmed Monday that 24 COVID-19 infections have been linked to a popular nightclub in the city’s bar district.

The public health unit is advising anyone who may have been at Sizzle Nightclub on August 7, August 13 or August 14 to get tested and self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The outbreak was first declared on Friday with nine confirmed cases. It has since grown to 24 infections as of Monday.

Hamilton Public Health is urging anyone with questions to contact the Public Health Services’ COVID-19 Hotline.

Hamilton’s COVID-19 case incidence per 100,000 people was considered high at just over 10, with the public health unit’s per cent positivity at 6%.

Ontario logged 639 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the fourth straight day in which the daily infections have been over the 600 thresholds.