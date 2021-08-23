Loading articles...

Doctor quits Ontario science advisory group, alleges political influence

Last Updated Aug 23, 2021 at 11:18 am EDT

Dr. David Fisman. Photo credit: Twitter/@DFisman

A member of Ontario’s pandemic science advisory table has resigned, alleging “political considerations” appear to be influencing the group’s work and how much of it is shared with the public.

Dr. David Fisman announced this morning in a tweet that included his resignation letter that he would be leaving the group.

In the letter, Fisman says he has recently found himself “increasingly uncomfortable” with how much politics seem to be “driving outputs,” and has had to repeatedly and publicly dissent with the group’s guidance.

Over the weekend, Fisman also alleged on Twitter that the science table was sitting on “important modelling work that projects a grim fall.”

A spokesman for the science table says the group is “completely independent of government and always has been.”

Robert Steiner says the table is not withholding pandemic modelling for the fall, but is currently generating a number of models and has yet to reach a consensus.

