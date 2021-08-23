Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Doctor quits Ontario science advisory group, alleges political influence
by News staff
Posted Aug 23, 2021 10:43 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 23, 2021 at 11:18 am EDT
Dr. David Fisman. Photo credit: Twitter/@DFisman
A member of Ontario’s pandemic science advisory table has resigned, alleging “political considerations” appear to be influencing the group’s work and how much of it is shared with the public.
Dr. David Fisman announced this morning in a tweet that included his resignation letter that he would be leaving the group.
In the letter, Fisman says he has recently found himself “increasingly uncomfortable” with how much politics seem to be “driving outputs,” and has had to repeatedly and publicly dissent with the group’s guidance.
Over the weekend, Fisman also alleged on Twitter that the science table was sitting on “important modelling work that projects a grim fall.”
A spokesman for the science table says the group is “completely independent of government and always has been.”
Robert Steiner says the table is not withholding pandemic modelling for the fall, but is currently generating a number of models and has yet to reach a consensus.
It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to resign from Ontario’s science and modeling tables. I wish every success to the colleagues who remain on these tables. Ontario needs a public health system that is arm’s length from politics. pic.twitter.com/Yq20W1Omog