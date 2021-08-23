Loading articles...

COVID-19 outbreak linked to week-long Oshawa basketball tourney attended by up to 7,000

FILE - Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs. The CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Health officials in Durham Region are urging people who attended a recent basketball tournament to get tested for COVID-19 after several cases were linked to the event.

In a release, Durham Regional Health Department said up to 7,000 people attended the 43rd Annual Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament, held at the Playground Global facility at 1313 Boundary Road from Aug. 3 to 8.

“The Health Department has been notified of multiple cases of COVID-19 associated with this event and is having difficulty reaching all players and spectators,” the health department said in a release.

“The teams and attendees are from all over Ontario and other provinces.”

The tournament has already been linked to more than 20 positive cases of COVID-19, and an outbreak has officially been declared in connection to the event.

“Cases from Quebec, Peel, Toronto, and Durham have been identified. If you attended this event, you are urged to get tested immediately.”

