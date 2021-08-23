Everything you need to know about Back to School and the Fourth Wave

In today’s Big Story podcast, cross the country kids are preparing to return to classrooms, and COVID cases are climbing in the community. How did we manage to find ourselves in the same position this September as we did last year? What have we learned about kids and the virus since last September? How have we put that knowledge to use—or not?

Is our health care system ready for a fall influx of sick kids? And what do parents need to know to keep their kids safe, and need to hear to keep their fear at bay?

GUEST: Dr. Katharine Smart, paediatrician and president of the Canadian Medical Association

