Man stabbed in Brampton neighbourhood, Peel police say

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

Peel police are investigating a stabbing in a Brampton neighbourhood.

Police said they were called at around 6:25 p.m. to the Cambridge Crescent and Gretna Drive area for a report that a man was bleeding.

Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

