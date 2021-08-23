Loading articles...

Blue Jays to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend home games

Last Updated Aug 23, 2021 at 9:37 am EDT

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws the opening pitch of the Toronto Blue Jays first home game of the 2021 season at the Rogers Centre in Toronto against the Kansas City Royals during MLB action on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

The Toronto Blue Jays will require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend their home games and possibly playoff games as of Sept. 13.

It comes just days after Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment also announced a vaccine requirement for their stadiums and arenas.

The policy will apply to all fans, staff and guests aged 12 and up at the Rogers Centre.

More to come

