Donation boxes stolen, Mosque vandalized in Scarborough
by News Staff
Posted Aug 23, 2021 9:46 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 23, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT
Damage done at the Baitul Jannah Islamic Center after someone broke in over the weekend, Aug. 23, 2021. CITYNEWS
Toronto police are investigating after a mosque was vandalized in Scarborough over the weekend.
Police were called to the scene at Kingston and Brimley roads just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a break and enter.
When officers arrived at the Baitul Jannah Islamic Center they found donation boxes had been broken into and things had been thrown around inside the building.
Mosque officials say this is not the first time they’ve had to deal with vandals. Police have been called at least seven or eight times to the mosque since 2018 for similar incidents but officials say no one has been caught.
It appears the suspect deactivated the mosque’s security system so no video of the suspect has been made available.