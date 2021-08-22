Loading articles...

Police try to identify victim after pedestrian hit by vehicle in east Toronto

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police are asking for help identifying the victim of a deadly incident involving a vehicle in the city’s east end.

They say the incident took place on Friday at the intersection of Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard.

They say a car travelling southbound hit a pedestrian who was lying in the middle of the road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are requesting members of the public who may have witnessed the collision or captured security or dash camera footage to contact them.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2021.

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 11:08 AM
#WB401 approaching Hightway 25 (Milton), a crash in the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 51 minutes ago
Current temperatures as of 1:15 p.m. How's everyone doing? Are you loving or disliking this heat?
Latest Weather
Read more