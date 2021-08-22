Ontario reports 722 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths Sunday

Ontario reported 722 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, an increase from the 689 new cases reported the day before.

Two new coronavirus-related fatalities were also reported. Around 9,453 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.

“564 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 158 are in fully vaccinated individuals,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Sunday.

Around 23,075 tests were completed in this reporting period with a percent positive of 3.2 per cent, the government said.

The total number of people who have contracted the virus since reporting began in 2020 now stands at 559,512 people. Around 545,070 people have recovered so far.

In terms of vaccines, around 20,466,975 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in total, the government said.

The province says there are 178 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 141 of them in intensive care, but notes that figure may increase in the coming days as 10 per cent of hospitals don’t report data on weekends.

Elliott says 82 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received one dose of vaccine and slightly under 75 per cent have received two.

The City of Toronto reported Sunday that 75 per cent of those aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

Files from the Canadian Press were used in this report.