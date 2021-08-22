10 MUST-WATCH: Nicole Kidman heals the broken!

A new miniseries from Sandra Oh and a new movie starring Matt Damon are entering the MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week! But will they hold the top spot, or could it go to the latest show from Nicole Kidman? Either way, keep reading to find some great new content to check out!

The Chair



Platform: Netflix

Starting off with a new miniseries featuring one of Canada’s best actors!

The Chair stars Canadian actress Sandra Oh (from Killing Eve and Sideways) as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, a professor at a New England university. She becomes the new Chair of the English department, the first time a woman ever held that position. A fellow professor (played by Jay Duplass from Transparent and Beatriz at Dinner) has a scandal in their class which goes viral, and Dr. Kim finds that she’s dealing with a ticking time bomb. She starts to wonder if the only reason she got this job was because the fact that she’s a woman might make this controversy look manageable, and this starts stressing her out big time. The show also stars Holland Taylor (from the Practice and Legally Blonde), Bob Balaban (from Gosford Park and A Mighty Wind) and David Morse (from 12 Monkeys and Dancer in the Dark), you definitely can’t miss this one!

All 6 episodes are on Netflix now!

Nine Perfect Strangers



Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Now it’s time for some prestige drama!

Nine Perfect Strangers is the latest collaboration between David E. Kelley (the creator of numerous shows like Big Little Lies and the Undoing) and Nicole Kidman (who starred in both of those shows, as well as Eyes Wide Shut and Paddington). Kidman plays Masha Dmitrichenko, who runs an enigmatic wellness resort that promises to heal all who attend. Her latest crop of attendees includes Melissa McCarthy (from Bridesmaids and Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Michael Shannon (from Knives Out and Take Shelter), and Samara Weaving (from Ready or Not and Bill & Ted Face the Music), among many others. The resort appears to be very strange, and some of the activities Masha has the attendees do begins to disturb some of them. Eventually, it appears that all 9 of them were brought there for a very specific reason.

You can watch the first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video now, with other episodes coming out weekly!

Stillwater



Streaming platform: VOD/Cinemas

Up next, a thriller starring Matt Damon!

Stillwater sees the Bourne and Departed star play a oil-worker in Oklahoma travelling to Marseilles, France. His college-aged daughter (played by Abigail Breslin from Little Miss Sunshine and Zombieland) was arrested and charged in the murder of her roommate. Breslin’s character maintains her innocence, and Damon attempts to chase down the original killer. He eventually becomes friends with a local woman (played by Camille Cottin from In The Shadow of Iris and Allied), and moves to Marseille with her to focus on clearing his daughter’s name full-time. But it seems like there’s twists around every corner, and perhaps he’s fighting the wrong fight. This film was directed by Tom McCarthy, who previously directed the Station Agent and Spotlight. Spotlight won the Academy Award for Best Picture 5 years ago, and it’s one of the best films about journalism ever made. Due to that fact alone, you can’t miss this one!

It’s available of your VOD service of choice now, or in cinemas!

In The Same Breath



Streaming platform: Crave

Up next is a painful, but powerful and necessary documentary.

In The Same Breath is the latest film from Chinese filmmaker Nanfu Wang (who previously made the acclaimed documentary One Child Nation). This film takes a look at the COVID-19 pandemic through two specific lens. Firstly, she focuses on the initial breakout in Wuhan, and the Chinese government and media’s response. Secondly, the film also takes a look at the breakout in America, and how the government and media east of the Pacific helped to worsen the pandemic. While the two nations are very different, this films argues the downplaying and propagandist focuses of both nation’s response hurt both nations, killing several. This is obviously a hard, triggering film for many to watch. But it focuses on the defining historical event of our lifetime, and the more we learn about the mistakes made, the more likely we can avoid them if a pandemic ever happens again.

You can watch this film on Crave now.

Sweet Girl



Streaming platform: Netflix

Lastly, an action drama to wrap things up!

Sweet Girl stars Jason Momoa (from Aquaman and the upcoming Dune) and Isabela Merced (from Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado) and father and daughter. Momoa’s wife and Merced’s mother dies of cancer, and Momoa struggles as a drug that could have saved her life was pulled off the market. He threatens the company’s CEO (played by Justin Bartha from the Hangover and National Treasure), and shortly afterwards meets a journalist who says there is more to this story. But a hitman comes after them, and father and daughter have to stick together to get to the truth. This film also stars Amy Brenneman (from the Leftovers) and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (from the Magnificent Seven), rounding out a dramatic action film!

You can watch it now on Netflix!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Beckett – Netflix

9. Free Guy – Cinemas

8. Sweet Girl – Netflix

7. Stillwater – VOD/Cinemas

6. Brand New Cherry Flavor – Netflix

5. What If…? – Disney+

4. The Chair – Netflix

3. The Suicide Squad – Cinemas

2. Nine Perfect Strangers – Amazon Prime Video

1. In The Same Breath – Crave