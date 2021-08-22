Loading articles...

Male injured following shooting near Highway 401 and Steeles

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called at around 4:45 a.m. to the Highway 401 and Steeles Avenue West area for a report of gunfire.

Officers found a male with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 11:08 AM
#WB401 approaching Hightway 25 (Milton), a crash in the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 46 minutes ago
Current temperatures as of 1:15 p.m. How's everyone doing? Are you loving or disliking this heat?
Latest Weather
Read more