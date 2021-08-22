Body of man found inside burning vehicle identified by Toronto homicide investigators

Toronto police say they have identified the body of a man found inside a burning vehicle in the city’s northeast last week.

On Aug. 14 at around 6 a.m., fire crews were called to a rural area near Gordon Murison Lane and Steeles Avenue East and found a car fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews discovered a body in the vehicle and notified police.

The victim has been identified as Johann Persaud, 40, of Toronto, police said Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

This is Toronto’s 49th homicide of 2021.