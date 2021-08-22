Loading articles...

Body of man found inside burning vehicle identified by Toronto homicide investigators

Last Updated Aug 22, 2021 at 1:33 pm EDT

The body of Johann Persaud, 40, of Toronto was found inside a burning vehicle on Aug. 14, 2021, police say. (H-O/TPS)

Toronto police say they have identified the body of a man found inside a burning vehicle in the city’s northeast last week.

On Aug. 14 at around 6 a.m., fire crews were called to a rural area near Gordon Murison Lane and Steeles Avenue East and found a car fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews discovered a body in the vehicle and notified police.

The victim has been identified as Johann Persaud, 40, of Toronto, police said Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

This is Toronto’s 49th homicide of 2021.

Police investigate after a body was found in a burning vehicle in a rural area of Scarborough on Aug. 14, 2021. CITYNEWS/Dan Berry

 

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 11:08 AM
#WB401 approaching Hightway 25 (Milton), a crash in the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 46 minutes ago
Current temperatures as of 1:15 p.m. How's everyone doing? Are you loving or disliking this heat?
Latest Weather
Read more