Loading articles...

Argos-Elks CFL game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Canadian Football League has postponed Thursday’s game between the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks after several players on the Elks team tested positive for COVID-19.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 11:08 AM
#WB401 approaching Hightway 25 (Milton), a crash in the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:34 PM
Planning ahead for tomorrow? Here's what you can expect for your Monday!
Latest Weather
Read more