1 dead after motorcycle crashes in Glen Park neighbourhood

A 39-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash in the Glen Park area of the city.

Police say the incident occurred on Caledonia Road near Glengrove Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue, just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday. They say the motorcycles were travelling southbound on Caledonia when one of them collided with a northbound car that was turning into Lotherton Pathway, causing the lead rider to crash into an electrical box located on the boulevard.

Paramedics say despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other motorcyclists were not injured.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police initially indicated that the motorcycles may have been speeding at the time of the crash but friends and family who made their way to the crash scene say that was not the case.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with video to help them determine what led up to the fatal crash.

“Our collision reconstruction experts will try and piece everything together with witness statements, video footage, and trying to figure out exactly what took place as to the facts,” said Insp. Michael Williams.

This is the second serious motorcycle crash in less than 24 hours in the city.

Saturday night a rider suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision on Nantucket Boulevard in Scarborough. Police are also investigating if racing was a contributing factor in that incident as well.