Loading articles...

Toronto-Pearson airport warns of long delays this weekend

Last Updated Aug 21, 2021 at 9:22 am EDT

FILE PHOTO -- The departures and arrivals areas of Terminals 1 and 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport are almost empty of travellers on July 14 2020. (FILE/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Officials with Toronto-Pearson International Airport are warning arriving international travellers to expect delays as long as three hours this weekend.

“Your airport experience will be different than trips prior to the pandemic,” the airport said in a statement online. “Due to new government travel requirements that prioritize your health, you may experience additional screening, health checks, and delays.”

People coming into the country during peak times will be asked to wait in a specific area of the terminal before entering the customs hall.

“Once in the customs hall, you will be screened by a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer, where you will present your documents and show your ArriveCAN app submission,” they said. “You may be referred to the Public Health Agency of Canada to answer additional questions.”

After passing through customs, travellers will collect their luggage and then undergo COVID-19 testing.

“All passengers must complete a COVID-19 test on arrival into Canada, regardless of vaccination status,” they said.

Once the COVID-19 test has been finished, full-vaccinated travellers can leave Pearson.

“Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers are strongly encouraged to pre-book their government-approved accommodation prior to entering Canada,” they said.

Travellers that are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated must go to their government-approved accommodation after leaving the airport.

For those departing Pearson for international destinations, the airport is recommending travellers arrive at least three hours before their flight. Domestic travellers should arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight’s departure.

“These new processes are in place to prioritize your health and safety and we appreciate your patience,” they said.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EB401 all express lanes have re-opened from Allen Rd to Avenue Rd
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:15 AM
Temperatures this morning as of 9:15 a.m. and it doesn't look all that warm but it sure is humid! Find out how ho…
Latest Weather
Read more