Ontario reports 689 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death Saturday

Last Updated Aug 21, 2021 at 10:58 am EDT

A staff member gives a man directions outside a vaccination clinic in Mel Lastman Square in Toronto, Canada, on July 24, 2021. The City of Toronto kicked off a weekend-long vaccination clinic here on Saturday, welcoming walk-ins to anyone aged 12 and older for the COVID-19 vaccinations. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Ontario reported 689 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, an increase from the 650 new cases reported the day before.

“552 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 137 are in fully vaccinated individuals.,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott in a tweet Saturday.

One new death was recorded on Saturday. Around 9,451 people have died of coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020.

The total number of people who have contracted the virus since reporting began in 2020 now stands at 558,790 people.  Around 544,679 people have recovered so far.

In terms of vaccines, around 20,433,440 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in total, the government said.

“Nearly 82.1 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 74.6 per cent have two doses,” Elliott added.

The government said 212 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19.

“189 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 23 are fully vaccinated,” Elliott said.

 

 

 

 

