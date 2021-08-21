Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Andre De Grasse wins 100m in blistering time of 9.74 at Prefontaine Classic
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 21, 2021 8:54 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 21, 2021 at 8:58 pm EDT
Andre De Grasse, of Canada, reacts after his semifinal of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse won the men’s 100 metres at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday.
Fresh off his triple-medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran a blistering time of 9.74 seconds.
The wind was over the allowable 2.0 metres per second, otherwise De Grasse would have smashed the Canadian record of 9.84 shared by Donovan Bailey and Bruny Surin.
De Grasse’s victory comes after a successful Olympics where he took home gold in the 200, and bronze in both the 100 and the 4×100 relay making him the most decorated Canadian male in Olympic history.
Edmonton’s Marco Arop also had a successful day, winning the men’s 800.
The 22-year-old Arop didn’t advance out of the semifinals in his Olympic debut in Tokyo.
After the Prefontaine Classic, there are four more Diamond League events in Europe to close out the track season, most notably the final in Zurich on Sept. 8 and 9.
