2 seriously injured in Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Aug 21, 2021 at 9:56 pm EDT

Police investigate a shooting a Pitfield Plaza on Saturday, August 21. CITYNEWS/RIck Helinski

At least two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough.

Police say two individuals walked into a hospital with serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds on Saturday night.

It’s believed they were victims of a reported shooting near a restaurant at a plaza on Pitfield Road and McCowan Road.

Police say eyewitnesses reported a man running down the road and shooting in the direction of a car at around 8:40 p.m.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

