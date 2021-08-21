2 seriously injured in Scarborough shooting

At least two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough.

Police say two individuals walked into a hospital with serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds on Saturday night.

It’s believed they were victims of a reported shooting near a restaurant at a plaza on Pitfield Road and McCowan Road.

Police say eyewitnesses reported a man running down the road and shooting in the direction of a car at around 8:40 p.m.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.