2 men found guilty in grisly murder of Rhoderie Estrada

Two men have been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of an East York woman.

Rhoderie Estrada, a nurse and a mother of three children, was brutally killed at her home on Torrens Avenue near Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive during a break-and-enter in May 2018.

David Beak and Yostin Murillo were arrested in connection to grisly murder. Both had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Investigators said there was no connection or relationship between Estrada and the two men charged with her death.

On Saturday, following a seven week trial, a jury found both men guilty of first-degree murder and sexual assault.

Both face an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

RELATED: Arrest made in the murder of Rhoderie Estrada