2 dead in head-on crash near Peterborough

Provincial police say two people have died and another is in hospital after a head-on collision in North Kawartha Township, Ont.

They say the vehicles crashed at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 28, near Big Cedar Lake Road.

Police say two people died at the scene, but their identities have yet to be released.

A third victim was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.