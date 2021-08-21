Loading articles...

2 dead in head-on crash near Peterborough

A 2020 file image of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicle. (TWITTER/@OPP_HSD)

Provincial police say two people have died and another is in hospital after a head-on collision in North Kawartha Township, Ont.

They say the vehicles crashed at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 28, near Big Cedar Lake Road.

Police say two people died at the scene, but their identities have yet to be released.

A third victim was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:27 PM
All lanes RE-OPENED #EB401 at Victoria Park express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:54 PM
In advance of the heat tomorrow, the Heat Warning has been expanded to include all areas around the Golden Horsesho…
Latest Weather
Read more