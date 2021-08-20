Loading articles...

York police drone collides with plane approaching Buttonville Airport, TSB investigating

Last Updated Aug 20, 2021 at 12:52 pm EDT

File photo of Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport. Courtesy of Buttonville Flying Club
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a York regional police drone collided with an airplane approaching Buttonville Airport in Markham last week.

Police confirmed to CityNews they had deployed an Remote Piloted Vehicle (RPV), known more commonly as a drone, as part of an investigation near the airport on August 10.

While it was being operated, the drone collided with a Cessna 172 operated by Canadian Flyers International that was attempting to land. There was an instructor and student pilot on board.

No injuries were reported and the plane was able to land without any further incidents.

In the report to Transport Canada, which was submitted eight days after the incident on August 18, it said the drone had unauthorized entry to a “controlled airspace.”

The report said the two people on board thought they had hit a large bird and “had felt a jolt that pushed them back on their seat.”

There was damage to the propeller of the aircraft and the left hand side the lower nose cowling was “significantly deformed.” The drone was destroyed.

The report also said NavCanada, which operates Canada’s civil air navigation system, were not aware of the police operation of the drone at the time of the incident.

A statement from the federal agency said, “Transport Canada is reviewing information regarding this incident and the department will not hesitate to take appropriate action should we identify any safety or regulatory deficiencies.”

The safety board and York police are currently the lead investigators of the incident.

