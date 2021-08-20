Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Wedding guests at York Region banquet hall possibly exposed to COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Aug 20, 2021 7:58 pm EDT
Exterior view of La Primavera Event Space in Vaughan. GOOGLE STREET VIEW
York Region Public Health officials are advising anyone who attended a wedding shower and/or wedding at a Vaughan banquet hall last week that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Officials say three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among York Region residents who were at La Primavera Event Space either on Tuesday, August 10 or Thursday, August 12.
Officials did not say how many individuals attended both events.
Officials say anyone who was at the hall during that period should get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible, even if they are not experiencing symptoms. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should self-isolate immediately.
Those who may have been exposed are asked to monitor for new or worsening symptoms until August 23.
Health officials say this applies to all guests and staff, even if they are fully vaccinated.