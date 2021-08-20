Wedding guests at York Region banquet hall possibly exposed to COVID-19

York Region Public Health officials are advising anyone who attended a wedding shower and/or wedding at a Vaughan banquet hall last week that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Officials say three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among York Region residents who were at La Primavera Event Space either on Tuesday, August 10 or Thursday, August 12.

Officials did not say how many individuals attended both events.

Officials say anyone who was at the hall during that period should get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible, even if they are not experiencing symptoms. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should self-isolate immediately.

Those who may have been exposed are asked to monitor for new or worsening symptoms until August 23.

Health officials say this applies to all guests and staff, even if they are fully vaccinated.