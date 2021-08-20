Loading articles...

U.S. extends COVID border closure with Canada, Mexico into September

Last Updated Aug 20, 2021 at 8:55 am EDT

FILE -- Canada and U.S. flags fly in the wind at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Summary

U.S. cites recent spread of COVID-19 heavily driven by the Delta variant as reason behind extension of border measures

U.S. will not lift restrictions on non-essential travel at American land and ferry crossings until at least Sept. 21

Fully vaccinated Americans have been allowed into Canada without having to quarantine since Aug. 9

VANCOUVER – The U.S. is extending COVID-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at its borders for yet another month, meaning Canadians will have to wait a bit longer to drive south for leisure.

Citing the recent spread of COVID-19, heavily driven by the Delta variant, the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed it’s extending measures at American land and ferry crossings until at least Sept. 21.

The DHS says the U.S. will continue “to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel.”

This comes despite Canada allowing fully vaccinated U.S. travellers into this country as of Aug. 9 without having to quarantine for two weeks. Eligible visitors must live in the U.S. and have allowed at least 14 days to pass since receiving a full course of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. travellers are also required to show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 that’s no more than 72 hours old, and must also use the ArriveCAN app or online portal to upload vaccine details.

Fully vaccinated travellers who have recovered from the disease and are otherwise eligible to enter Canada can show proof of a positive molecular test taken between 14 and 90 days prior to crossing the border.

America’s extension of border measures will undoubtedly come as a blow to many businesses and communities that had been hoping to welcome back Canadian visitors.

The U.S. says it’s working closely with its partners both domestically and internationally on decisions to resume normal travel.

Measures at the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2020 in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. While vaccination rates have increased and both countries had seen a decline in cases over the past several months, the number of infections has once again risen as communities struggle to contain the Delta variant.

Much of the increase in cases has also been driven by the unvaccinated.

