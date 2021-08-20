U.S. extends COVID border closure with Canada, Mexico into September

Fully vaccinated Americans have been allowed into Canada without having to quarantine since Aug. 9

U.S. will not lift restrictions on non-essential travel at American land and ferry crossings until at least Sept. 21

U.S. cites recent spread of COVID-19 heavily driven by the Delta variant as reason behind extension of border measures

VANCOUVER – The U.S. is extending COVID-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at its borders for yet another month, meaning Canadians will have to wait a bit longer to drive south for leisure.

Citing the recent spread of COVID-19, heavily driven by the Delta variant, the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed it’s extending measures at American land and ferry crossings until at least Sept. 21.

The DHS says the U.S. will continue “to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel.”

NEW: Canadians won't be allowed to drive down south for at least another month as the U.S. extends border closure. A reminder: fully-vaccinated Americans have been allowed into Canada for non-essential reasons since earlier this month. More on @NEWS1130. https://t.co/P6sQbJRnYt — Monika Gul (@MonikaGul) August 20, 2021

This comes despite Canada allowing fully vaccinated U.S. travellers into this country as of Aug. 9 without having to quarantine for two weeks. Eligible visitors must live in the U.S. and have allowed at least 14 days to pass since receiving a full course of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. travellers are also required to show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 that’s no more than 72 hours old, and must also use the ArriveCAN app or online portal to upload vaccine details.

Fully vaccinated travellers who have recovered from the disease and are otherwise eligible to enter Canada can show proof of a positive molecular test taken between 14 and 90 days prior to crossing the border.

America’s extension of border measures will undoubtedly come as a blow to many businesses and communities that had been hoping to welcome back Canadian visitors.

The U.S. says it’s working closely with its partners both domestically and internationally on decisions to resume normal travel.

In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 20, 2021

Measures at the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2020 in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. While vaccination rates have increased and both countries had seen a decline in cases over the past several months, the number of infections has once again risen as communities struggle to contain the Delta variant.

Much of the increase in cases has also been driven by the unvaccinated.

