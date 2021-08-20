University Health Network to terminate unvaccinated employees in October

Toronto’s University Health Network says unvaccinated staff will be terminated after two weeks of being placed on unpaid leave if they refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

UHN – which includes Toronto General, Toronto Western and Princess Margaret hospitals – says 900-plus staff have either not given their vaccination status or indicated that they are not vaccinated. They have been told they should have their first shot by Sept. 8, which allows for a second shot by Oct. 8.

“After October 8, if they are not vaccinated, they will be placed on unpaid leave for two weeks. If it is still their decision at the end of two weeks is that they will not be vaccinated after that date, their employment at UHN will end,” UHN said in a statement to 680 NEWS.

“UHN cares for people who are extremely ill and often immune compromised. We are doing everything possible to protect our patients and the people who care for them.”

