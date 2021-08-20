Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto under heat warning, cooling centres opening
by News Staff
Posted Aug 20, 2021 6:10 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2021 at 7:41 am EDT
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city of Toronto, with hot and humid conditions continuing into next week.
“This prolonged stretch of heat and humidity will take us into next week, (it) may take until Wednesday to actually see the high temperatures drop below the 30 degree mark,” 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor explained.
Friday’s 680 NEWS guaranteed high is 32 C feeling like 36 with the humidity. By the end of the weekend the humidity will make it feel closer to 40 C in Toronto.
“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category,” the heat warning by Environment Canada reads.
“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions”
The heat warning has triggered the city to open its emergency cooling centres at 11 a.m. Friday.
The following cooling centres will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Metro Hall, which will run 24 hours during Heat Warnings:
East York Civic Centre – 850 Coxwell Ave.
Etobicoke Civic Centre – 399 The West Mall
Metro Hall – 55 John St.
North York Civic Centre – 5100 Yonge St.
Scarborough Civic Centre – 150 Borough Dr.
Domenico Di Luca Community Centre – 25 Stanley Rd.
Don Montgomery Community Centre – 2467 Eglinton Ave.
Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.