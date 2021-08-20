Toronto Raptors release 2021-22 schedule, welcome Kyle Lowry back in February

The Toronto Raptors will open their 2021-22 NBA season on Oct. 20 at home against the Washington Wizards.

However, the location of that home game is not known yet.

The team announced the schedule in a video featuring players saying “We’re coming home” but a team spokesperson confirmed to Sportsnet’s Steven Loung that the team has not received government approval to host games in Toronto yet.

On Wednesday, Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said he was hopeful they’ll play out of Scotiabank Arena.

“Our hope is that we’re playing at home. We have no interest, we have not looked elsewhere, we are not going to look elsewhere, we’re playing at home,” Ujiri said. “That’s the goal for us.”

The Toronto Blue Jays, Canada’s three MLS teams and all nine CFL teams have been playing home games since mid-July but those teams play in open-air venues.

The Raptors, who played all their home dates during the 2020-21 season in Tampa, Fla., haven’t hosted a game at Scotiabank Arena since Feb. 28, 2020 against the Charlotte Hornets.

The game all fans will have circled on their calendars is Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto with the Miami Heat on Feb. 3. Lowry spent the previous nine seasons with the Raptors, becoming the franchise leader in assists, triple-doubles and steals, among others.

The team will host Steph Curry and the Warriors on Dec. 18 and LeBron James and the Lakers on March 18, among other notable dates.