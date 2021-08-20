Police seek suspect in sex assaults on kids in Jane and Finch area

Toronto police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting several children in the Jane and Finch area last May.

In a release, police said a man “befriended” several children in the area. The children later reported that the man sexually assaulted them.

Police are seeking David Cunningham, 55, of Toronto.

He’s described as having short grey hair, a long salt-and-pepper beard with markings under his eyes. He rides a red and black e-bike and wears a red helmet.

Police says Cunningham was last known to be living in Toronto, but his current whereabouts are unknown. He’s also being sought by Barrie police and the O.P.P.

He’s wanted on three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.