Loading articles...

Police seek suspect in sex assaults on kids in Jane and Finch area

Police are seeking David Cunningham, 55, of Toronto. Toronto police.

Toronto police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting several children in the Jane and Finch area last May.

In a release, police said a man “befriended” several children in the area. The children later reported that the man sexually assaulted them.

Police are seeking David Cunningham, 55, of Toronto.

He’s described as having short grey hair, a long salt-and-pepper beard with markings under his eyes. He rides a red and black e-bike and wears a red helmet.

Police says Cunningham was last known to be living in Toronto, but his current whereabouts are unknown. He’s also being sought by Barrie police and the O.P.P.

He’s wanted on three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police are seeking David Cunningham, 55, of Toronto. Toronto police
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
#SB404 south of Finch - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:17 AM
Not much in the way of precipitation this weekend. We’ve only had 24.2mm rain so far for the month of August and mo…
Latest Weather
Read more