Police release image of suspect vehicle in weekend homicide

Toronto police have released an image of a vehicle they suspect was involved in a fatal triple shooting last weekend.

On Saturday, August 14, just before 10:30 p.m., police were called for reports of gun fire at 25 Martha Eaton Way near Black Creek and Trethewey Drive.

Three victims were discovered, and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two were treated at hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The deceased man was later identified as Jerome Jean-Louis Sylvester, 42, of Toronto.

On Friday, police released an image of the vehicle (pictured above) believed to be involved in the homicide.