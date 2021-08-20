Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New COVID-19 cases soar to 650, highest since early June
by News staff
Posted Aug 20, 2021 10:23 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2021 at 12:09 pm EDT
Ontario is reporting 650 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two additional deaths.
It’s the second straight day that cases have surpassed the 500 mark and Friday’s number is the highest since June 6, when 663 cases were reported.
There were 531 cases reported on Thursday.
In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 547 of the new cases are in individuals who are “not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status” while 103 are in fully vaccinated individuals.
The province conducted 28,635 tests in the previous 24-hour period with a positivity rate of 2.4 per cent.
A total of 135 people are fighting COVID-19 in the ICU, with 77 of them on ventilators.
The province released additional statistics showing that unvaccinated people make up the large majority of new cases, and those in hospital and ICU, noting that the data “may not match the daily COVID-19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked.”