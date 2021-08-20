New COVID-19 cases soar to 650, highest since early June

Ontario is reporting 650 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two additional deaths.

It’s the second straight day that cases have surpassed the 500 mark and Friday’s number is the highest since June 6, when 663 cases were reported.

There were 531 cases reported on Thursday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 547 of the new cases are in individuals who are “not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status” while 103 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

The province conducted 28,635 tests in the previous 24-hour period with a positivity rate of 2.4 per cent.

A total of 135 people are fighting COVID-19 in the ICU, with 77 of them on ventilators.

The province released additional statistics showing that unvaccinated people make up the large majority of new cases, and those in hospital and ICU, noting that the data “may not match the daily COVID-19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked.”