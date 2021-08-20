Motorcyclist killed in single vehicle collision on Hwy. 401

A motorcyclist has died after a single vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

OPP say they were called to the 401 in the Highway 404 and the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) just after 2 p.m. Friday.

Police say the motorcyclist was travelling on DVP northbound and attempted to exit to get on the 401. The driver lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. He landed in the collectors lanes of the eastbound 401.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say witnesses reported the driver travelling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

The 401 eastbound collectors is blocked and the northbound ramp to the DVP is closed as police investigate. All eastbound ramps to the 401 from Yonge Street to Victoria Park are also closed.