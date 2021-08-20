Mike Richards out as Jeopardy! host amid scandals

Mike Richards, who was chosen as Alex Trebek's successor last week, has stepped down as host

LOS ANGELES (NEWS 1130) – Mike Richards has stepped down as host of Jeopardy!.

Richards was chosen last week as Alex Trebek’s successor, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists, and celebrities.

A number of scandals around Richards have emerged in recent days, with Variety saying “unflattering and downright ugly details surfaced about his past conduct and statements he made on an eight-year-old podcast series.”

“Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show,” Richards said in a note to the “Jeopardy!” staff on Friday. “As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”

Richards is going to remain as the popular quiz show’s executive producer. The search for a new host will restart.

“I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence,” added Richards.

The executive producer was named the new Jeopardy! host after Trebek’s death last year. It was also announced that Mayim Bialik would host the show’s primetime and spinoff series, which includes a “National College Championship,” set to air next year.