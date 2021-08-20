Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Metrolinx to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees
by News staff
Posted Aug 20, 2021 10:11 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2021 at 10:11 am EDT
A GO Train operated by Metrolinx on the Lakeshore line in Burlington, Ont., February 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host
Summary
A recent internal survey showed 81 per cent of Metrolinx employees are already fully vaccinated
Metrolinx will be providing time off and easy access to vaccine clinics for staff
Metrolinx is following in the footsteps of the TTC and many other public-facing organizations in implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.
The transit agency, at the direction of Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. More details about the policy are expected to be released in the coming days.
A recent internal survey showed 81 per cent of Metrolinx employees are already fully vaccinated and another two per cent have received at least one dose.
They will be providing time off and easy access to vaccine clinics to ensure there are no barriers for staff to get vaccinated.
The TTC announced Thursday that their employees would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 13.
Employees would be exempt from the vaccine policy if they could provide proof of a medical reason for not being immunized.
The president of the union representing TTC workers, however, said he was “concerned” by the announcement, pointing at the lack of clarity about “alternatives to vaccination” for members or possible consequences for people who refuse the vaccine.
Carlos Santos said ATU Local 113 supports members’ rights to make their own decisions about their personal health.