Man suffers serious injuries in stabbing at Brampton bus terminal

Last Updated Aug 20, 2021 at 6:24 pm EDT

Police on the scene of a stabbing at the Brampton Gateway Terminal on Friday, August 20, 2021/ Mark Douglas

A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed at the Brampton Gateway bus terminal on Friday evening.

Peel police initially called his injuries life-threatening, but later said he was expected to survive with potentially “life-altering” injuries.

Police were called to the scene near Bartley Bull Parkway and Main Street just before 5:00 p.m.

No suspect description has been provided at this point.

Police add that the incident appears targetted and there is no threat to public safety.

More to come

