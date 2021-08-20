Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man suffers serious injuries in stabbing at Brampton bus terminal
by News staff
Posted Aug 20, 2021 6:10 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2021 at 6:24 pm EDT
Police on the scene of a stabbing at the Brampton Gateway Terminal on Friday, August 20, 2021/ Mark Douglas
A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed at the Brampton Gateway bus terminal on Friday evening.
Peel police initially called his injuries life-threatening, but later said he was expected to survive with potentially “life-altering” injuries.
Police were called to the scene near Bartley Bull Parkway and Main Street just before 5:00 p.m.
No suspect description has been provided at this point.
Police add that the incident appears targetted and there is no threat to public safety.
More to come
UPDATE: – Victim is at a trauma centre with possibly life altering injuries but not life-threatening injuries. – No threat to public safety. This incident appears targeted. – No suspect information at this time. – Anyone with any information is asked to contact 22 Division CIB.