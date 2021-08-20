Man found lying in Scarborough street pronounced dead

Police are investigating after a man was found lying in a Scarborough street.

Investigators say the man was found on Neilson Road near Oakmeadow Boulevard, just south of Highway 401 just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the man was suffering from serious injuries which appear to have been caused by a collision, however, there was no indication that a driver had remained at the scene.

Paramedics were called but the man was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic services is now investigating.