Man found lying in Scarborough street pronounced dead

Last Updated Aug 20, 2021 at 9:45 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police are investigating after a man was found lying in a Scarborough street.

Investigators say the man was found on Neilson Road near Oakmeadow Boulevard, just south of Highway 401 just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the man was suffering from serious injuries which appear to have been caused by a collision, however, there was no indication that a driver had remained at the scene.

Paramedics were called but the man was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic services is now investigating.

