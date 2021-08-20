FBI assisting SIU in death of 1-year-old and father in Kawartha Lakes shooting

The Special Investigations Unit has involved the services of the FBI as part of its investigation into the shooting deaths of a one-year-old boy and his 33-year-old father in Kawartha Lakes last November.

The provincial police watchdog says the investigation is currently on hold while it waits for “specialized, out-of-country forensic testing of some of the ballistic evidence by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

The SIU gave no indication as to how long the delay would be.

Investigators say the death of the boy was caused by police gunfire. Provincial police also shot the boy’s father during the incident. He died of his injuries a week later in hospital.

In a previous update issued back in February, the SIU said it had identified three subject officers in the case but had yet to speak with them. There was no further update provided by the SIU in the brief statement issued Friday. Subject officers are under no legal obligation to speak with the SIU.

Police had originally been called to a residence in Trent Lakes about an alleged abduction of a boy by his father on the morning of November 26, 2020.

The OPP then located a vehicle of interest in the City of Kawartha Lakes and attempted to stop the pickup truck. The truck then became involved in a collision with a police cruiser and another vehicle on Pigeon Lake Road.

Three officers discharged their weapons, striking the 33-year-old driver who was airlifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a week later.

The one-year-old boy who was inside the pickup truck was also fatally wounded by gunshot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators seized the three firearms from police and say a fourth gun was found in the pickup truck where the one-year-old boy was shot dead.