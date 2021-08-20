Two-thirds favour barring unvaccinated students from attending classes: poll

Almost three-quarters of Canadians surveyed say they want a provincially issued vaccine status card or app

The poll finds 66 per cent of Canadians want unvaccinated college and university students barred from in-person classes

Two-thirds of Canadians say they are in favor of keeping non-vaccinated college and university students out of class while almost six in 10 also favour barring school-aged children from in-person learning.

A Maru Public Opinion poll finds 66 per cent of Canadians want unvaccinated college and university students barred from in-person classes while 58 per cent feel school-aged kids 12 years and up should only be allowed to attend class online unless and until they get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, almost three-quarters of Canadians surveyed say they want a provincially issued vaccine status card or app rather than a passport to use as proof of vaccination.

The poll finds 70 per cent of Canadians prefer a card, like a driver’s license with a QR code, or similarly an app with a QR code that will verify their vaccine status for personal use or need. This, despite the fact most provinces already make available a paper printout version of their status.

The strongest support comes from Quebec, where 74 per cent say they favour either a card or an app. The Quebec government announced earlier this month it plans to introduce a vaccine passport system. More than 70 per cent of residents in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Ontario also supported such a plan.

The idea of Canadian provinces implementing a vaccine passport system has been a point of contention with the country in the midst of a fourth wave fueled by the Delta variant. As well, more and more businesses and workplaces are now demanding proof of vaccination.

The poll of 1,504 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists was taken between August 9th and 10th and has a margin of error +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.