What does Nova Scotia’s shocking election mean for the rest of Canada?

In today’s Big Story podcast, a Liberal government with a big lead in the polls decides to call a snap election in the hope of securing more time in power. Then the polls start to tighten. And eventually … it doesn’t work out the way they hoped.

Is the Progressive Conservative victory in Nova Scotia a sign that should worry the federal Liberals, as they try to do the same thing? How did the polls get this one wrong? And what can we learn about federal elections from provincial results?

GUEST: Philippe J. Fournier, 338Canada.com

