Suspect sought after anti-Semitic graffiti painted on synagogue

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after anti-Semitic graffiti was painted on a synagogue Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene in the Eglinton Avenue West and Winnett Avenue area, near Allen Road, at around 9:30 a.m.

It was reported that a man went to the synagogue, spray painted the graffiti and then left the area.

He is described as about five foot eight, with a skinny build. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark t-shirt, a baseball cap, black running shoes, and a black backpack.

A security image released by police also showed the suspect had a black bandana covering his face.

Toronto police say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information on the suspect or the incident to contact the police.