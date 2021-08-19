Ontario volunteer group helping equip Indigenous students for school success

High school can be hard enough for most, but it is made much worse if the most basic supplies are unaffordable or unavailable.

Everyday school supplies and hygiene items cost two to three times more in Ontario’s remote, fly-in communities and Indigenous students from those areas often come from extreme poverty.

Since it was established in 2018, Robin Hood Army Canada (RHAC) has been working to alleviate homelessness and food insecurity in Ontario from a grassroots level. They deliver basic supplies as well as life-skills workshops to shelters across Ontario, entirely with the help of volunteers.

As part of their various initiatives, they’ve been supporting the ‘Welcome Box Program’ for the Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School (DFC) in Thunder Bay. The institution is the gathering school for students from 23 remote fly-in Indigenous communities that have no high schools and provides education rooted in the Anishnaabe culture and traditions.

The initiative involves collecting new, unused essential items like pens, pencils, notebooks and backpacks as well as hygiene supplies like soap, shampoo and toothbrushes – to be sent to those Indigenous students before the start of the school year. In addition larger items like pillows and comforters as well as winter gear like gloves, scarves and toques are welcome.

“We put together a list of items in coordination with the school — basic things that perhaps most people in Canada will take for granted,” says Prince Kumar, founder and chair at RHAC.

Volunteers, called Robins, pick up supplies from contributors or accept drop-offs at their homes before gathering to pack the boxes. To add a personal touch, junior Robins also include personal letters in each box, filled with messages of solidarity, encouragement and inspiration. Due to COVID-19 last year, Kumar packed the boxes himself, with help from only one other volunteer.

Over 10 to 12,000 items are trucked to the school every year, with the help of Honouring Indigenous Peoples (Rotary HIP) and Trucks for Change.

This year, the program is supporting 130 students and Kumar says they aim to take care of the basics, so the children can concentrate on adjusting and thriving without worrying about necessities.

“Imagine the first time you’re away from your family, your first experience and you don’t have the basic necessities with you and you’re trying to pull all of that together, you’re trying to go to high school you’re trying to get an education, you’re trying to understand your culture even more – there’s a lot going on for these students,” said Kumar. “So if we can play a very small part in helping them, then that’s really what the plea is, to go out there and help people with this.”

The Welcome Box collection drive ends on Aug. 21, but Kumar says contributions are welcome year round.

“Unfortunately right now they do not have anything in terms of ongoing funds for the students, so that’s where the support with items really comes in,” explains Kumar. “Hygiene items – maybe they’re going to last a month or two and then you’re back to square one. So some of these items we’re collecting throughout the year,” including winter clothing and other items that are welcome later in the year.

If the students are well stocked and they manage to collect more than they need, Kumar says the extra items go to youth shelters in other areas of the province.

“Looking at how some of the DFC students that have graduated and where they are — that really puts a smile on my face to say ‘wow, look at how much they’ve achieved just with a little bit of help from everyone together,” said Kumar.

Click here to sign up to contribute to the program.