Ontario PC Party apologizes for fundraising 'invoice' letter

The Ontario Progressive Conservative Party has apologized for sending out a fundraising letter to some residents that appeared to look like an invoice.

The Liberals have called for a police investigation after the letter, which had the word “invoice” is written in big bold letters at the top, was sent out.

One of the letters obtained by 680 NEWS shows, “Balance due $500” written at the bottom and “Please respond today.”

In a statement from the PC Party, they said, “At no time was it our intention to mislead our values supporters.”

“We regret that this correspondence was sent to a limited group of supporters by one of our vendors and will not happen again. We apologize for any confusion or frustration this may have caused,” continued the statement.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said Thursday the party should be returning any money collected through the letter, calling it “deceitful mail scam.”

“It’s pretty shocking and pretty deceitful what’s going on here,” said Horwath about the letters. “Yesterday, I was calling it a mail scam because that’s what it is and we’re hearing that this may in fact violate some federal laws around mail scams and so we’re looking into that right now.”

Taras Natyshak, the NDP’s ethics critic said she has written a letter to the chief electoral officer at Elections Ontario in response to the document.

When contacted Wednesday, Elections Ontario said they would not comment on “whether or not it has received a complaint or whether or not it is investigating a matter.”