Ontario mandates all 64,000 public service employees be vaccinated against COVID-19

The Ford government says all 64,000 Ontario Public Service employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.

A memo sent out to OPS employees stated anyone not getting the vaccine will have to provide a medical reason or complete a COVID-19 vaccination educational session and undergo regular testing.

The policy will apply to all public servants working in ministries or Commission public bodies.

No timeline was mentioned for employees to be fully vaccinated.

The memo say approximately 31,000 employees have been working in-person and the new policy is part of the gradual return to work plan being implemented over the next two months for the remaining OPS workers who have been working remotely.