Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario
by News staff
Posted Aug 19, 2021 10:23 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 19, 2021 at 11:10 am EDT
An employee prepares a COVID-19 sample for testing at a LifeLabs facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Ontario is reporting 531 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 17 additional deaths.
It’s the first day over the 500-case mark after three days below. There were 485 cases reported on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Health notes that due to a data clean-up, 15 of the deaths being reported Thursday occurred more than two months ago.
There were 456 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 75 are in fully vaccinated.
The number of patients fighting COVID-19 in ICU is also unavailable due to a “technical issue,” the Ministry said.
In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 170 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU).
Of those patients, 163 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 13 are fully vaccinated.
There were over 26,000 tests preformed yesterday for a test positivity of 2.4 per cent.
The province says it administered 45,545 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Over 9.67 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.
