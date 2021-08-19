Canadian evacuation flights from Kabul set to resume

The Defence Department has announced the military will use two C-17 transport planes to make regular flights in and out of Kabul as long as the security situation permits.

Spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande says the flights will focus on evacuating Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and Afghans who have an enduring relationship with Canada’s mission in Afghanistan.

Yesterday, the government continued to face questions about the pace of Canada’s effort to evacuate hundreds of Afghans from their country.

Canadian veterans and advocacy groups say a lack of information is creating frustration and fear for former Afghan interpreters and support staff who are facing the threat of Taliban reprisals if they are discovered and caught.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said the main factor limiting the number of people getting out of Afghanistan isn’t paperwork or connections with the Canadian government.

He says the problem is people not being able to get to the airport because of Taliban roadblocks and checkpoints.